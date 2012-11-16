The Holiday A-List: The Retro Bike of Our Dreams

Yes, you’ve been talking about getting a bike to save on gas and to become more eco-friendly just about all year. Now is the perfect time, and it is hard to debate that the Playdate Bike Club Gentleman Jim is just about the coolest retro influenced bike ever. The bike comes mounted with chrome ape-hangers, polished cranks, and retro banana seats (our favorite thing about it). Want something even more special? Playdate Bike Gentleman offers by appointment customization on everything from the frame of its bikes to the color of the rims.

Playdate Bike Club Gentleman Jim bike, $650, playdatebikeclub.com