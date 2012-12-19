The Holiday A-List: Swarovski Debuts Sunglasses

Swarovski has debuted a line of sunglasses with Marcolin, embellished with, wait for it, 78 hand-set crystals.

Each pair of sunglasses takes a week to create and features hand-polished lenses and palladium-coated temples. Only 800 of these sunglasses have been produced, so its only a matter of time before they become a collector’s item.

Swarovski Eyewear Couture Edition sunglasses, $1,300, swarovski.com.