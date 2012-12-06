The Holiday A-List: Protect Your Jewelry in Crocodile

When it comes time to store your diamonds for safe keeping, that plastic jewelry box you bought at the drugstore is just not going to cut it. Jewelry designer Eddie Borgo must have been wrestling with this problem as well because he has created the luxe jewelry box of our dreams. The jewelry boxes use materials like embossed natural snakeskin and embossed blue shagreen and have a shape that recalls a bygone era of luxury when women used to carry train cases. Our personal favorite from this collection is the version (pictured above) created using embossed crocodile in navy. Above all else we do have to say that this would make the perfect holiday gift.

Eddie Borgo Leather Jewelry Box, $2,000, eddieborgo.com.