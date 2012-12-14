The Holiday A-List: Music Just Sounds So Much Better Through Designer Headphones

When you are assessing what to buy the music lover this Christmas look no further than Dolce & Gabbana’s DS2012 headset created in collaboration with New York-based Grado Labs. What makes these headphones so spectacular is that they were created with precious mahogany wood.

Technically speaking, the DS2012’s ‘open-air’ technology allow for a clearer sound reproduction for both the high and low frequency bands, while its cushion design creates room for the ears to sit, creating a larger soundstage and greater spatial experience for the listener, making them one of the most comfortable headphones in the world.

For more information visit gradolabs.com.