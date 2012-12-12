The Holiday A-List: A Luxury Safe For the Jet Setter

The ultimate luxury safe maker Doettling has just unveiled ‘The Guardian,” which the company is billing as the world’s first secure safe that can be carried with a handle or shoulder strap (it weighs just eight pounds). The safe is big enough to fit six luxury watches, jewelry, cash, and important documents. Another feature worth noting, carrying this thing around has a certain James Bond appeal—admit it.

Just how secure is this thing? The Guardian’s cylinder boasts carbide component which is nearly as hard as a diamond, along with several layers of tear-proof and cut-resistant aramid carbon-fiber fabric that prevents drilling and sawing. It is also equipped with a GPS tracking device.

The best part, this travel safe is seriously chic enough to carry around like a handbag. And it certainly makes the perfect gift for the person who has everything, but needs something to safeguard all of that stuff.

For more information visit doettling.com.