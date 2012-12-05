The Holiday A-List: Everybody Needs a Louis Vuitton Hammock, Obviously

There is something s0 nostalgic about a good hammock. That is until Louis Vuitton got a hold of it and turned it into a high octane luxury piece. Louis Vuitton has launched its “Objets Nomades” series, a collection of foldable furniture and travel accessories by 11 notable designers and studios, and one of the best pieces is Atelier Oï’s The Hammock. It is $32,000, but thats a small price to pay for the bragging rights that you are lounging in Vuitton.

For more information visit louisvuitton.com.