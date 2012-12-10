The Holiday A-List: French Laundry To-Go

Thomas Keller’s French Laundry is widely considered one of the best restaurants in America. Not exactly the kind of joint that you would expect takeout from—the prix-fixe at the restaurant costs a staggering $270 per person.

Luckily Chef Keller has bucked the norm and created French Laundry’s champagne and caviar experience, to-go. The gift set includes a bottle of Bollinger Special Cuvée Brut Champagne, Petrossian Royal Kaluga Caviar, two mother of pearl caviar spoons and the recipe and supply needed to make the perfect French Laundry buckwheat blini.

If you can’t go to French Laundry this holiday season, now you can bring the experience home (just be prepared to pay for it).

The French Laundry Champagne and Caviar Experience, $1,000, tkrg.com.