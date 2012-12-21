The Holiday A-List: Dom Pérignon and Marc Newson Collaborate

Renowned design guru Marc Newson has teamed up with Dom Pérignon on his latest creation, the ’Kyoto’ champagne cooler. The item was developed in conjunction with Japanese company, Seikado—a metal work studio established in Kyoto back in 1838. The pewter piece features spouts on each end to serve as a holder for the neck of the bottle given that bubbly is chilled in a high bed of water and ice. It was a design element that was inspired by the armour of the samurai. Basically if you are a champagne fiend, you are going to want to get your hands on this.

For more information visit domperignon.com.