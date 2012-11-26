The Holiday A-List: Damien Hirst’s Handbag Debut

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen’s The Row made waves last year when it introduced a $39,000 alligator backpack into its arsenal. Well famed artist Damien Hirst got a hold of said backpack and morphed it into a piece of art—one that you are going to have to pay $55,000 for the pleasure of owning. The backpacks feature Hirst’s signature motifs like polka dots and pills. Just 12 of the bags were produced and 10 are being made available to the public at Los Angeles store Just One Eye.

Just One Eye co-founder Paola Russo said in a statement: “We are longtime admirers of both Damien and The Row’s work and our main focus here is to nurture work between artists working in different mediums. We couldn’t have dreamed of a better way to debut this series of partnerships.”

Considering that Hirst’s work regularly breaks auction records, we have to say, $55,000 really isn’t that bad. In 2008 Sotheby’s sold Hirst’s “The Golden Calf”—a bull with 18-karat gold horns standing in a glass case and preserved in formaldehyde for a staggering $18.3 million.

The bags debut in December. We suggest getting on the waitlist. Now.

For more information visit justoneeye.com.