The Holiday A-List: Chopard Gets Inspired By Disney Princesses

Who didn’t want to channel Disney princesses like Belle and Cinderella when they were growing up? With that in mind Chopard has a debuted a Haute Joaillerie collection inspired by just that, Disney princesses. Each piece in the ten-piece collection is inspired by a specific Disney princess including Belle, Cinderella, Ariel, among others. Caroline Scheufele, co-president and artistic director of Chopard says: “The world of Walt Disney has often been an inspiration for a variety of Chopard. I am very happy to have been given the opportunity to design the famous Princesses’ pieces of jewelry.”

The white gold necklace (pictured above) was inspired by Belle’s iconic layered, yellow dress and features 69-carat tanzanites, blue round sapphires, amethysts, pink sapphires, and diamonds. The “Sleeping Beauty” inspired earrings (pictured below) are two separate designs, and are comprised of emeralds, tsavourites, amethysts, and paraibas tourmalines on one, with pink and yellow sapphires, and rubies on the other. The collection is now available exclusively in Harrods Fine Jewellery Room until the end of December. The real questions is, which Disney princess are you?

