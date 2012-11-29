The Holiday A-List: Buy a $10 Million Private Island for That Special Someone

If you are looking for a true luxury gift for that special someone sure you could opt for diamonds or a Rolls-Royce, but if you really want to go all out and impress someone nothing says I love you quite like a private island. Nananu-i-cake ‘Nananu-e-thake’ is a private freehold island up for grabs for $10 million. Sure $10 million sounds like a lot, but that is the going price for a brownstone in Manhattan these days and you are buying your very own island people (and nothing gives you bragging rights quite like saying you own your own island).

The island boasts five gorgeous beaches, 360-degree views across the South Pacific Ocean and a four bedroom residence designed by architect Murray Cockburn. Did we mention that there are groves of mango trees lining various trails on the island? Heaven on earth.

Visit knightfrank.com.au for more information.