The Holiday A-List: The “It” Bag of Your Fantasies

Saint Laurent Paris has had some major “it” bags in its arsenal over the years including the Muse, but the brand and its new Creative Director Hedi Slimane are upping the ante with the release of the Classic Duffle. Minimalist, and just the right amount of ladylike and casual, the bag comes in red, grey, and black. Of course it has all the markings of an “it” bag, especially since just looking at photos of it has us planning outfits around the bag.

Gwyneth Paltrow was spotted carrying the Classic Duffle around the airport this summer, but mere mortals won’t be able to get their hands on it till January. Luckily the brand is accepting pre-orders online. What would make a better Christmas gift than a framed photo of the bag with a note to expect it in the mail shortly? Seriously, to our friends and family that might be reading this, get on it.

Saint Laurent Paris Classic Duffle, $2,650, ysl.com.