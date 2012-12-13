The Holiday A-List: An Artist Painted Porsche



So you already have a driveway full of Porsches, what to do? Considering that yours are probably painted in boring old fire engine red you might want to considering something a little bit more out there. Neo-pop artist Romero Britto was commissioned by Champion Motorsport, a Porsche dealer in Pompano Beach, Florida to work his magic on the Porsche 911 Cabriolet during Art Basel Miami. Something tells us that you will get quite a lot of attention in this car, and isn’t that the point?

For more information visit championmotorsport.com.