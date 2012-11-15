The Holiday A-List: This Is What a $133,430 Bag Looks Like

Giving a hard to find variation of the Hermès Birkin as a holiday gift is just so two seasons ago. Louis Vuitton is upping the ante for a what a luxury bag looks like these days with a limited edition evening bag, part of its collaboration with famed Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama. There are only five of the Kusama Pumpkin Minaudière’s for sale, and they are each priced at $133,430, a small price to pay for a wearable piece of art considering Kusama displays her art at world renowned museums like the Tate Modern and the Whitney. The minaudière takes inspiration from 1930s small-sized statement evening bags first introduced by jewelers popular in France at the time. It is made of black resin, pure gold, and metal.

Louis Vuitton Kusama Pumpkin Minaudière, $133,430, selfridges.com.