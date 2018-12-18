The 5 Trends One Celebrity Stylist Is Shopping This Holiday Season

Scroll To See More Images

Each holiday season brings with it an array of trends, and the 2018 holiday fashion trends are no exception. Every trip to the mall—or internet visit spent shopping online—introduces a deluge of timely sartorial movements, some of which are worth shopping and others of which aren’t. But how is anyone supposed to know which is which?

Here at StyleCaster, we understand how treacherous the 2018 holiday trends-sphere can be. Which is why we’ve recruited celebrity stylist Elizabeth Stewart to help us navigate it. Stewart has worked with stars such as Cate Blanchett, Viola Davis, Amanda Seyfried, Rebel Wilson and Zoey Deutch (need we go on?). And this season, she’s imparted a little holiday trend-centric wisdom on all of us.

Which 2018 holiday trends is a celebrity stylist shopping this season? We’re so glad you asked.

Cozy Sweaters and Cardigans

“I’m seeing a lot of comfy, easy-chic options for women this holiday season, which I love,” Stewart tells StyleCaster. And we’re elated. There are few things we love more than pieces that are equal parts cozy and chic—and, really, can you imagine a better time to get seriously snuggly than the holidays?

Stewart recommends pairing your go-to sweater with leggings and skinny jeans—and then topping your ensemble off with booties or flats. The result is a “casual yet elegant look” that comes with built-in versatility. Change up your accessories (and honestly, your hair and makeup) to dress your look up or down as you see fit. Cozy sweaters are basically no-fail options as far as holiday-wear goes.

Not sure what to shop? We’re eyeing this chenille cardigan from Lulus—because seriously, nothing is softer than chenille (At Home chenille long sweater, $59 at Lulus).

Black Booties

“Another trend I love this season is the classic black bootie—especially because I’m all about finding an alternative to heels,” Stewart says. “Great booties don’t have to break the bank, either.” We agree. We’re always watching & Other Stories’ boot selection for new versatile, must-have additions to our closets (leather Chelsea boots, $195 at & Other Stories).

And Stewart recommends an even budget-friendlier option. pictured above: Walmart’s Time and True women’s mid-boot, $20 at Walmart.

Burgundy Accessories

“Burgundy is the biggest accessory color of the season,” Stewart says. “I love how burgundy can add a subtle pop to any basic all-black outfit for the holidays.” And as lovers of all things red—especially during the holidays—we’re on board. Burgundy hats, burgundy handbags, burgundy shoes—give us all of it.

We’re particularly drawn to Madewell’s oh-so versatile burgundy tote (The Transport tote, $149.50 at Madewell), Lulu’s head-turning burgundy hat (Wilinda burgundy felt hat, $24 at Lulus) and Saint Laurent’s oh-so trendy burgundy belt bag—in our wildest dreams (Saint Laurent Lou quilted leather belt bag, $950 at Net-a-Porter).

Oversized Earrings

“This holiday, statement earrings are key,” Stewart says. “I’ve always loved adding eye-catching earrings to an otherwise simple outfit for the holidays.” And her statement earrings of choice? “I’m loving all of the oversized earrings out there—gold hoops, faux feathers, beaded tassels and everything in between.”

When it comes to this holiday trend, your go-to retailers have you covered. Madewell is one of many places with chunky hoops on offer (chunky oversized hoop earrings, $28 at Madewell); Neiman Marcus is offering a seriously update take on the feather earring trend (Mignonne Gavigan Madeline beaded statement earrings, $225 at Neiman Marcus); and BaubleBar always has tons of embellished options at the ready for anyone who wants something beaded, sequined or crystal-covered (BaubleBar SugarFix tassel drop earrings, $12.99 at Target).

Neon Accents

One trend Stewart is surprised by this season? Neon clothes. “Neon is back and always looks great paired with an all-black outfit,” Stewart says.

Stewart recommends pairing a neon top or accessory with your favorite black jeans—or even your favorite leggings. And we think ASOS’s strappy neon green stilettos (Public Desire vivid neon ankle tie heeled sandals, $42 at ASOS), ASOS’s hot- pink beanie (neon Turn Up beanie, $9.50 at ASOS) and Topshop’s seriously cozy, seriously vibrant neon yellow teddy jacket (Jaded London neon yellow fleece jacket, $130 at Topshop) would do the trick.

And when in doubt, remember Stewart’s wisest words of all: “You don’t need to spend a lot to look amazing this holiday season. Your holiday outfits should be about wearing what makes you look and feel your best.” Who can argue with that?