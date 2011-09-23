Hold The Phone! Naomi Campbell To Appear On CNBC Series

Naomi Campbell, our favorite cell phone throwing, drama causing, ber diva supermodel, will be the focus of a television documentary that is part of theCNBC Meets series. Campbell’s show will track her life from early childhood to her posistion as a fashion icon and legend.

In an interview withVogue UK, Campbell confides, “For me, it’s really important to remember my roots and experiences growing up — it’s those things that make you the person that you are. London will always be home to me and it was so much fun to take a walk down memory lane and visit the house I grew up in.”

Campbell will apparently discuss the trials of fighting for success in an industry that did not intially recognize or value black models. These insights along with commentary from her friends and colleagues will make for an interesting episode indeed.

In honor of Campbell’s upcoming show we’ve compiled snapshots from her impressive career. Click through for some of our favorite Campbell moments!

Photos courtesy of SIPA and Vogue archives.