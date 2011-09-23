StyleCaster
Hold The Phone! Naomi Campbell To Appear On CNBC Series

Jessica Rubin
Naomi Campbell, our favorite cell phone throwing, drama causing, ber diva supermodel, will be the focus of a television documentary that is part of theCNBC Meets series. Campbell’s show will track her life from early childhood to her posistion as a fashion icon and legend.

In an interview withVogue UK, Campbell confides, “For me, it’s really important to remember my roots and experiences growing up — it’s those things that make you the person that you are. London will always be home to me and it was so much fun to take a walk down memory lane and visit the house I grew up in.”

Campbell will apparently discuss the trials of fighting for success in an industry that did not intially recognize or value black models. These insights along with commentary from her friends and colleagues will make for an interesting episode indeed.

In honor of Campbell’s upcoming show we’ve compiled snapshots from her impressive career. Click through for some of our favorite Campbell moments!

Photos courtesy of SIPA and Vogue archives.

Naomi on the 1987 cover of Vogue UK.

Joachim Cortez and Naomi, 1996.

Victoria's Secret Valentine's Day Show in NYC, 1998. 

Naomi on the cover of the 1999 Playboy Christmas issue.

Vanity Fair party in LA, 2004 

NY Fashion for Relief Charity Show, 2005. 

Naomi leaving a police precinct, 2006 in NYC.

Naomi leaving her final day of community service in 2007  at the sanitation department, NYC.

Naomi chatting with Anna Wintour during the 2008 CFDA Awards in NYC. 

Naomi poses with Rachel Zoe at the Marchesa SS 2012 show in NYC

Naomi and Chloe Green at Topshop Unique Show SS 2012 in London.

