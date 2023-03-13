Lady Gaga’s ‘Hold My Hand’ Lyrics Are The ‘Emotional Core’ Of ‘Top Gun: Maverick’—What The Song Means

Scroll To See More Images

Inspiring. If you’ve watched Top Gun: Maverick, you were probably graced with Lady Gaga’s powerful vocals. But, what does “Hold My Hand” by Lady Gaga’s lyrics mean?

The “Paparazzi” singer teased out the song she wrote for the Top Gun sequel in a tweet containing some lyrics. “Hold my hand everything will be ok I heard from the heavens that clouds have been grey,” she tweeted on April 22, 2022. Three days later she revealed that she made a song for the military movie.

So what’s the meaning behind “Hold My Hand” by Lady Gaga? Read more below to find out.

What is the meaning behind “Hold My Hand” by Lady Gaga’s lyrics?

What is the meaning behind “Hold My Hand” by Lady Gaga? Lady Gaga spilled the tea on the song when it was first released.

“When I wrote this song for Top Gun: Maverick, I didn’t even realize the multiple layers it spanned across the film’s heart, my own psyche, and the nature of the world we’ve been living in. I’ve been working on it for years, perfecting it, trying to make it ours. I wanted to make music into a song where we share our deep need to both be understood and try to understand each other—a longing to be close when we feel so far away and an ability to celebrate life’s heroes. I’m so grateful to Tom [Cruise] and [composer] Hans [Zimmer] and Joe [director Joseph Kosinski] for this opportunity—and it’s been a beautiful experience working with them. Me, BloodPop, Ben Rice and everyone else who worked on it with us are so excited to share it with you. This song is a love letter to the world during and after a very hard time. I’ve wanted you to hear it for so long. And I’m so excited to give it to you on May 3. “Hold My Hand.”

“Lady Gaga[‘s] song was a massive change of direction that helped us because [the movie] was missing the heart,” composer Lorne Balfe said to The Wrap. When she wrote the song and we started incorporating it into the score, that was replacing a lot of other musical moments that we had, because this was this was not necessarily a love song. It was a love letter to aviation, which is what the film was about.”

Tom Cruise praised Gaga’s contribution to the film through music. “She’s incredible,” Cruise told host James Corden on The Late Late Show With James Corden. “She’s not just on the soundtrack. She actually helped to compose the score and it was incredible.”

Cruise recounted how Gaga collaborated with composer Hans Zimmer and was struggling to find a fit. “Obviously making the soundtrack and the music in every movie is very important and this one was very particular,” he said. “There was just a sound and something we were looking for and it just wasn’t right. She presented her song to us and it just opened up the whole movie.”

He added, “It just opened those doors to the emotional core of the film that we had. In that moment, things just came together in such a beautiful way. Her song that she’d written just fell right in and became, really, the underlying score and the heartbeat of our film.”

The song landed Gaga her fourth Oscar nomination. In 2019, Gaga was nominated in two categories for her portrayal and songwriting in the movie A Star is Born. She won Best Original Song (for “Shallow”) and was nominated for Best Lead Actress (for A Star Is Born). Gaga was also nominated for an Oscar in 2016, when her song “Til It Happens to You” was nominated for Best Original Song, after being featured in the 2015 documentary The Hunting Ground.

In the music video, Gaga plays a fighter pilot donning the classic aviator sunglasses and the bomber jacket that Tom Cruise wore in the original Top Gun movie. The single is produced by Gaga, longtime collaborator BloodPop and Benjamin Rice and was released by Interscope Records in April. Top Gun: Maverick director Joe Kosinski also directed the music video.

Lady Gaga “Hold My Hand” lyrics

Read Lady Gaga’s “Hold My Hand” lyrics via Genius below.

[Intro]

To tell me you need me

[Verse 1]

Hold my hand, everything will be okay

I heard from the heavens that clouds have been grey

Pull me close, wrap me in your aching arms

I see that you’re hurtin’, why’d you take so long

[Pre-Chorus]

To tell me you need me? I see that you’re bleedin’

You don’t need to show me again

But if you decide to, I’ll ride in this life with you

I won’t let go ’til the end

[Chorus]

So cry tonight

But don’t you let go of my hand

You can cry every last tear

I won’t leave ’til I understand

Promise me, just hold my hand

[Verse 2]

Raise your head, look into my wishful eyes

That fear that’s inside you will lift, give it time

I can see everything you’re blind to now

Your prayers will be answered, let God whisper how

[Pre-Chorus]

To tell me you need me, I see that you’re bleedin’

You don’t need to show me again

But if you decide to, I’ll ride in this life with you

I won’t let go ’til the end

[Chorus]

So cry tonight

But don’t you let go of my hand

You can cry every last tear

I won’t leave ’til I understand

Promise you’ll just hold my hand

[Post-Chorus]

Hold my hand, hold my—

Hold my hand, hold my hand

I’ll be right here, hold my hand

Hold my hand, hold my—

Hold my hand, hold my hand

I’ll be right here, hold my hand

[Bridge]

I know you’re scared and your pain is imperfect

But don’t you give up on yourself

I’ve heard a story, a girl, she once told me

That I would be happy again

[Post-Chorus]

Hold my hand, yeah

Hold my hand, oh yeah

Hold my hand, hold my hand

Hold my hand, hold my hand

Hold my hand

[Outro]

I heard from the heavens

