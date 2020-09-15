Calling All Witches, This ‘Hocus Pocus’-Inspired Jewelry Line Is For You

Scroll To See More Images

As anyone who’s absolutely obsessed with Halloween will tell you, Disney’s Hocus Pocus is required viewing each and every year. Since the film premiered in 1993, it’s become a quintessential part of spooky celebrations—and the hype doesn’t end with the movie. Hocus Pocus-inspired clothing, jewelry, makeup and accessories have become a huge part of today’s Halloween culture, and we’ve just been blessed with another way to show our love for the film. (You can never have too many!) The new Hocus Pocus jewelry from RockLove is the spooky addition you definitely need to add to your accessories collection this season.

Whether you’re a Winifred Sanders stan (same!) or just have fond memories of watching Hocus Pocus during Freeform’s ’31 Nights of Halloween‘ each year, this Hocus Pocus jewelry collection is a must-have. If you think that you’re about to shop plastic, low-quality pieces that will fall apart before Labor Day next year, though, consider yourself hexed. The RockLove collection is handcrafted with sterling silver, artisan brass and more. It contains gorgeous, high-quality jewelry true fans of the Halloween classic will love.

Featuring gorgeous pieces like a sterling silver necklace in the shape of a broom, a ring inspired by the snake clasps Winifred Sanders wears throughout the film and an homage to the classic line, “I suggest we form a calming circle,” this jewelry is obviously made with the ultimate Hocus Pocus fans in mind. Each necklace, pair of earrings, ring and brooch (!) will put a spell on you—in the best way. And thankfully, the entire collection is available to shop right now.

You can see (and purchase for yourself) the Hocus Pocus jewelry from RockLove below or on the RockLove site. There’s no doubt this collection will fly—much like the Sanderson sisters on their trusty brooms—off the virtual shelves, so snag your favorite pieces while they’re still available. Though it didn’t quite seem possible, Halloween just got even better thanks to this collection.

1. Broom Necklace

Soar off to new heights this Halloween season with an adorable Broom Necklace from the RockLove and Disney collab. Even folks who aren’t necessarily huge fans of Hocus Pocus can appreciate this witchy piece of jewelry!

2. Snake Ring

This sterling silver Snake Ring is a fun homage to the snake clasps worn by Winifred Sanders in the Hocus Pocus film—and it makes the perfect addition to any spooky ensemble.

3. Calming Circle Ring

Here’s your reminder to form a calming circle, witches! This Calming Circle Ring features three crystals—each representing one of the three Sanderson sisters.

4. Amok Cauldron Necklace

Amok! Amok! Amok! True fans of Hocus Pocus will definitely want this Amok Cauldron Necklace in their jewelry collections this season. Handcrafted in sterling silver, this beaut was designed to represent the spooky hanging cauldron in the Sanderson house.

5. Snake Brooch

In addition to the Snake Necklace, RockLove also has a coordinated Snake Brooch as an option to get Winifred Sanderson’s eerie look. It’s crafted with artisan brass, and is sure to look ~spooktacular~ with all your fall outfits.

6. Calming Circle Earrings

Grab these Calming Circle Earrings in addition to the Calming Circle Ring to create the ultimate Hocus Pocus-inspired jewelry set. There’s also a matching Calming Circle Necklace, too, if you want to make it a triple threat.

7. Snake Earrings

Complete your snake set with these cute Snake Earrings. Paired with the Snake Brooch and Snake Ring, you’ll be slithering your way to some major compliments this Halloween. And if you really want to go all the way, there’s a Snake Necklace waiting for you, too.