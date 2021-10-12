This ‘Hocus Pocus’ Cookbook Includes Recipes Better Than a Witch’s Brew—Get It Here

Whether you’re entertaining guests or simply cozying up on the couch for Halloween, this Hocus Pocus cookbook has just about everything you need to whip up some devilishly good drinks and dishes—and it’s on sale right in time for spooky season.

As fans of Hocus Pocus know, the 1993 film stars Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy as the Sanderson Sisters and has captivated audiences every Halloween since its release. Now, lovers of the movie can take their chilling celebrations to the next level with concoctions that are even better than Winifred’s own Witch’s Brew (but don’t tell her we said so!) Filled with over 60 bewitching recipes, The Unofficial Hocus Pocus Cookbook: Bewitchingly Delicious Recipes for Fans of the Halloween Classic by Bridget Thoreson includes frighteningly good dinner dishes, drinks and desserts inspired by the cult-classic film.

In the words of Winnie herself, it’s time to “find the book” and “brew the potion.” So get ready to cook up something delicious this Halloween with The Unofficial Hocus Pocus Cookbook, which you can purchase and find more details about below!

This cookbook has meals for every taste. For those craving something hearty, might we suggest starting with the Dead Man’s Toes Sausage Appetizers, followed by the Mischief Night Pasta or Baked Witch Casserole? Obviously, you’ll need something to wash it all down with, in which case, The Unofficial Hocus Pocus Cookbook still has you covered. For those looking for something with a bit of a kick, there’s always the Burning Rain of Death Punch cocktail to try. There are also non-alcoholic potions to imbibe, like the “Way to Go, Virgin” mocktails.

The frightfully tasty treats don’t end there. Anyone with a sweet tooth will enjoy recipes like William’s Wormy Grave Tombstone Cake or the Clever Little White (Witch) Chocolate Chunk Cookies, inspired by Allison’s salt circle. Of course, there are dozens of more options to choose from—and we can promise that no “little children” were harmed in the testing of these recipes!