H&M’s New Shoe Collaboration: So Sev and Swedish!

The 70s were a special time in history – Studio 54, the end of the Vietnam War but we’re not thinking about Nixon, we’re reliving all of the flared, platform shoes, maxi dress bohemia of it all.

H&M is getting in on the 70s style game beginning April 20, three styles of traditional Swedish brand Swedish Hasbeens – a wood-soled and leather look that was all the hotness in the 70s and created with eco-conscious materials will be available exclusively at the mass fashion superstore. Click through for all the looks and just try not to get in a Jodie Foster in Taxi Driver state of mind.

All photos courtesy of H&M