First Look: H&M’s New Bodywear Campaign Starring David Beckham and Directed by Guy Ritchie

Film director Guy Ritchie—better known to the non-cinephile as the former Mr. Madonna—has been tapped to direct a new campaign for David Beckham Bodywear at H&M, with Beckham himself playing an action hero.

“David is the perfect leading man,” Ritchie said in a media release. “For me, this felt like more than a campaign – it was like directing a short film.”

The tongue-in-cheek campaign, which debuts on February 6, follows the comely soccer star as he’s chased through the streets of Beverly Hills clad only in–what else?—skimpy boxer briefs.

“I hope everyone has as much fun watching the film as I had making it,” Beckham said, adding: ”The bodywear line offers a new range of colors that echo the action hero theme of the short, with dark navys, reds and utility greens.”

In more H&M news, the Swedish retail giant also announced that model Georgia May Jagger—also known as Mick’s gap-toothed daughter—will front the brand’s Rock‘n’Roll Mansion collection, also out in February.