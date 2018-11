With so much chatter about Lanvin H&M, it’s easy to forget that this little Swiss company gets high street done without the help of the majors (though we fully appreciate the adorable bow tied major). Their winter mag, featuring stunner Frida Gustavsson, is a perfect mix of 80s prep, slouchy sweatshirts, bow ties and great jackets. Basically, adorable winter wear for the laid back girl.

Plus the pics by Andreas Sjodin are so pretty.

Photos: H&M