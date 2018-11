H&M is about to make your life full of so much more fast fashion. H&M USA Tweeted this morning, “Good Morning is an understatement! H&M has decided to have online shopping in the US at the turn of the year 2011/2012. Stay tuned for more!” Oh, we will.

We are an online shopping world now, browsing is the new window shopping. There is no reason for huge brands not to be available to show up in the hands of my doorman. Get that Uniqlo? We’re looking at you next.