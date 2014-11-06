H&M Website Crashed Before Alexander Wang’s Line Even Went on Sale

Apparently, everyone who uses the Internet is so desperate to get their hands on Alexander Wang x H&M that the retailer’s website crashed today—before the goods even went on sale 10 a.m. EST.

In the name of investigation, we went over to the UK site and noticed that it’s also completely incommunicado. Grr.

Next stop? Ebay. We weren’t shocked to see stock already listed—there were quite a few launch events that allowed folks to pre-shop—but some the pricing is pretty comical. The cropped logo sweatshirt sweatshirt that retails for $59.90 is going for $162, and a seller has a Buy it Now price of almost $500 for Wang’s sporty stiletto boots that retail for $299 at H&M.

While the eBay stock isn’t enormous at the moment, you can bet it’ll grow after today, when everyone whose responsible for crashing H&M’s site lists their swag.