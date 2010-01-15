H&M Unveils Eco-Friendly Spring Collection

Just as we brace ourselves for some serious drops in temperature to occur, H&M releases a beautiful spring lookbook (aptly entitled “The Garden Collection”) that has us ready to book a flight to, well, anywhere below the equator. Full of flowy white tops and dresses fit for our inner hippie as well as bold floral prints in candy colors that literally look good enough for a midday snack, we literally can’t wait to get our hands on this collection.

Even more appealing than the pops of spring color that jolted us out of our winter blues earlier this morning, are the eco-friendly materials that make up the collection — and the lower prices, all marked under $100. Each of the garments will be produced with sustainable materials –take for example a delicate floral printed chiffon dress produced with recycled polyester and a beige anorak jacket made from tencel, a silky, renewable substance that has minimal impact on the environment. While green fashion may no longer be a novel concept in our growing eco-conscious culture, a collection that is as beautiful as it is environmentally friendly is something to finally applaud.

And did we mention how much we love Natasha Poly? Watch out for the collection to hit stores in March, but for now, view the entire lookbook below:













