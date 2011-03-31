H&M Trend Report: Spring Fling!

Even though the weather here in New York is a little too chilly for my taste, I simply can’t resist some of the new spring pieces that have been popping up at my favorite stores! One store that has totally caught my eye this season is H&M. I’m not sure how, but they have managed to combine two of my obsessions into one line this season! Anyone who knows me personally has probably seen evidence of my desire to be a hippie. I fell in love with Hair and have not stopped quoting it since the first time I saw it preformed in Central Park three years ago.

My other obsession? Floral prints. I have to admit that I am such a Liberty of London fanatic (I have frantically bought pieces from the Steven Alan, Target and Nike collabs), so needless to say, I am completely drawn to the itsy bitsy flowers that H&M is rocking this season.

I love the bohemian vibe and chic wearability of the collection! I’ve included some of my favorite item’s from H&M’s current line in the slideshow, so be sure to channel your inner flower child and check them out here and in stores before they sell out!!