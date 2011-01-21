H&M Spring Campaign, Crazy Pics From Berlin Fashion Week

We’re advocates of alleviating the afternoon slump. Consider this the written equivalent of your favorite venti latte… only stronger!

Freja Beha Erichsen and Raquel Zimmermann team up for H&Ms spring 2011 (Fashion Gone Rogue)

Mario Testino to Vogue on Kate and William: “From the looks Catherine brought, we thought a favorite simple white dress would be best for the more formal picture. Two people in love have a glow and a presence more powerful than anything else, and I wanted that to be the subject of the picture, not what they were wearing.” So true. (The Cut)

Doutzen Kroes had her bebe, thereby populating the world with more beautiful people. Models doing public service is so beautiful. (Modelinia)

Deceased anorexic model Isabelle Caro’s mom reportedly committed suicide due to guilt from her daughter’s death. (Toronto Sun)

Designer Patrick Mohr who went with bearded ladies last season opted for girls with no eye brows with their mouths glued shut this season. This dude has issues with his mom or something. (Bella Sugar)

RT @jimshi809 Jim Shi BIG congrats to @IvankaTrump & @JCKUSHNER who are expecting their first child together!!!! Some happy news that made me smile!!!! Ah, rich, smart and good looking, even better for society than mere model babies.

RT @womensweardaily Sundance heats up: Snoop Dogg played a two-hour set last night as Danny Masterson and Ben Foster rocked out in the Express booth HarryOs. That actually sounds really fun.

RT @MichaelKors #FF @nytimesstyle @cathyhorynNYT @ericwilsonnyt Seems a bit narrow, no?

RT @HanneliM [Hanneli Mustaparta] yey! I like 5 star hotels! Word, sister.

RT @CathyHorynNYT Kinda digging the Fudd hats with small flaps like a dog’s ears. I think the Times just claimed trapper hats are out, but OK.