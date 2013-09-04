StyleCaster
Share

First Look: Highlights from the H&M Spring 2014 Collection Preview

What's hot
StyleCaster

First Look: Highlights from the H&M Spring 2014 Collection Preview

amyvancouvercourier
by
3 Shares
HM SS2014 Shorts

H&M is embracing short shorts for Spring 2014.

H&M showcased its Spring 2014 collection today at an exclusive preview in Soho, with pieces inspired by the brand’s Paris Runway Collection. And from short shorts to of-the-moment faux snakeskin moto boots, the overall feel conjured a chic trip to a glamorous waterfront somewhere.

The collection was heavy on prints, tassels, and plays on fabrics. H&M immersed itself in a sexier version of what they typically carry, with cutoff shorts, ultra sheer fabrics, and shorter hemlines. There is a definite integration of luxury in their choice of fabrics and use of prints: think boho meets luxury.

H&MSS2014shirtmodel

H&M Spring 2014 Preview

The Spring 2014 collection will consist of 30-35 pieces in total, and will be available in March 2014. And here’s a spoiler alert: Hang on to black in your closet. Looks like it’s sticking around for spring!

MORE: H&M Shares Photos of New David Beckham Underwear Campaign

H&MSS2014accesories

H&M Spring 2014 Preview

MORE: What Inspired Christian Siriano’s Spring 2014 Show: The Designer Tells All

H&MSS2014shirt

H&M Spring 2014 Preview

HM SS2014 jacket

H&M Spring 2014 Preview

Tags:

Promoted Stories

share