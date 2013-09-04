First Look: Highlights from the H&M Spring 2014 Collection Preview

H&M showcased its Spring 2014 collection today at an exclusive preview in Soho, with pieces inspired by the brand’s Paris Runway Collection. And from short shorts to of-the-moment faux snakeskin moto boots, the overall feel conjured a chic trip to a glamorous waterfront somewhere.

The collection was heavy on prints, tassels, and plays on fabrics. H&M immersed itself in a sexier version of what they typically carry, with cutoff shorts, ultra sheer fabrics, and shorter hemlines. There is a definite integration of luxury in their choice of fabrics and use of prints: think boho meets luxury.

The Spring 2014 collection will consist of 30-35 pieces in total, and will be available in March 2014. And here’s a spoiler alert: Hang on to black in your closet. Looks like it’s sticking around for spring!