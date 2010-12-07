H&M Spring 2011: Video Lookbook!

Apparently hi-res jpegs are so 2009. The video lookbook has moved on from “it” thing to firmly established convention. Why just click through stills of models walking in a simulated breeze when you can actually watch them walk in a simulated breeze.

H&M’s women’s SS11 collection video is all very white and Mod-like with bright shifts, before moving into some 70s action care of flowing gowns, maxi skirts, lace-up leathers and high-waisteds. Frida Gustavsson looks adorbs as always, and clearly this stuff is built to sell.