H&M Sonia Rykiel Collection Releases New Ads

We didn’t really think that Spanx could look attractive, but it turns out that when Parisian designer Sonia Rykiel deems it so, even undergarments that are dangerously close to shapewear can be irresistibly sexy. The new ads show Lara Stone and fellow gap-tooted beauties decked out in retro-inspired and very French lingerie, pieces that look like they’re constructed so that the wearer can conceal lady lumps while remaining sexily-clad. These looks may be significantly more austere than their whimsical counterparts, bras and panties embellished with fluffy rosettes, but their structure, style, and material are clearly a girl’s best friend.

Rykiel has also designed sexy loungewear for the line, including a silk kimono and robe.

The collection will hit H&M stores December 5.