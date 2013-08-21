Watch a Behind-the-Scenes Clip from H&M’s Paris Runway Show

During Paris Fashion Week last February, H&M held its first-ever runway show inside the Museé Rodin. Now, we’re getting our first look at the behind-the-scenes magic that brought the show to life.

In the clip, creative director Alexandre de Betak reveals the work that went into putting together the grand-scale production, including building a runway-length tent on the back of the museum to house the catwalk.

“What mattered to me the most is to respect the DNA of the brand, and the DNA of the brand is to make accessible high-design,” de Betak says. “And this collection specifically makes accessible a style which is very young but very sophisticated. And we thought there’s nowhere better than Paris to express sophistication at a very young age.”

Watch the seven-minute video above to learn more about the makings of H&M’s Paris runway show!

And, if you happen to be in New York City, the brand has set up a pop-up shop on Gansevoort street in the Meatpacking District where you can actually buy pieces from the Paris runway collection. It’s open from noon to 8 p.m., tomorrow through Saturday.