H&M’s Luxe-Looking Paris Runway Collection Is Now Online: See 5 Standout Pieces

Obviously, there’s nothing better than gorgeous clothes at affordable prices, so when we saw H&M present a luxe-looking fall collection during Paris Fashion Week, we were obviously intrigued. Would the pieces actually be available at stores? Would they keep in line with the Swedish mega-retailer’s fast fashion prices? And (selfishly) would we be able to get our hands on them?

Well, the answer to all of the above is a resounding yes! The collection officially debuted yesterday both at a pop-up space in New York City’s Meatpacking District, and on H&M’s newly launched e-commerce site and we can safely say: The goods are worth gettin.’

The collection is undeniably chic, and it’s no surprise that H&M decided to label it a “Paris Collection.” The range features a pleasing—and totally covetable—mix of sharply tailored coats and blazers, sleek leather, jazzy beaded pieces, glamorous fur, and lots of versatile extras like boots, hats, and bags, all of which look and feel extremely high-end.

Check out our top 5 pieces below, and head over to H&M to shop the Paris Runway Collection now! Oh, and if you have an H&M near you, the line will be hitting stores on September 5.

Faux Fur Jacket, $59.95; at H&M

Embroidered Vest, $79.95; at H&M

Embroidered Skirt, $179; at H&M

Angora Turtleneck Sweater, $79.95; at H&M

Chiffon Dress, $69.95; at H&M