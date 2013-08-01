Get Excited: You Can Now Shop H&M Online

It’s here, at last! H&M announced early this morning that its e-commerce site (yes, online shopping) has officially launched in the U.S.

The online store is available in all 50 states, and the first designer collaboration available online will, of course, be their venture with Parisian designer Isabel Marant. Aside from that, all the standard in-store collections are available, including women’s and menswear, accessories, plus-size, and the children’s line. Additionally. H&M Home has also launched exclusively online.

As an added bonus and to celebrate the launch, H&M also announced a contest called “50 States of Fashion,” in which one fashion blogger from each state will ask his or her readers to submit Instagram photos of their HM.com-purchased looks, and the top look will be chosen to win a prize. Online shoppers will also get the chance to shop the Paris Runway collection on August 22, about two weeks before it hits stores on September 5.

Enough with the talking: Head over to HM.com to start shopping!