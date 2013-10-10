Links to Click: Mary-Kate Olsen’s Bizarre Hair Rule, H&M’s Awesome Online Sale, More

The Internet today served up the rare combination of undoubtedly weird and genuinely helpful. Here are our faves!

1. Mary-Kate Olsen’s hairstylist Mark Townsend revealed a bizarre rule MK refuses to break when it comes to her beloved tresses. [The Coveteur]

2. H&M is having an online sale that ends tonight. Use the code 0835 to get 30% off your entire purchase! [H&M]

3. Most people in America refrigerate their eggs, while most people in Europe do not. So which is it? [The Vivant]

4. Miley Cyrus is hot as fire right now. The pop star’s appearance on “SNL” this weekend earned the show its highest ratings since March. [Time]

5. It’s almost that time! If you’re getting in the Halloween spirit, try these 10 spooky nail art ideas to ghoulify your hands (in a cute way). [Beauty High]

6. Will.i.am, the main producer on Britney Spears’ forthcoming album, calls it her best yet. But of course he did! [E! Online]

7. This is really important, ladies. Wearing dark lipstick is an easy thing to mess up; here’s how to rock the trendy look this season. [Daily Makeover]