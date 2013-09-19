Would You Buy H&M’s New Wilderness Collection For the Guy in Your Life?

H&M wants the men in your life to get woodsy! The brand’s new Mauritz Archive Collection, available in stores and on hm.com starting today, pays homage to the Swedish brand’s history, featuring items inspired by the small sporting goods store from which the now-mass retailer got its start.

A little history: H&M came to be in 1968, when the Swedish women’s clothier Hennes bought hunting and fishing shop Mauritz Widforss. Cue the idea for H&M’s capsule collection of rugged weekend gear.

The line certainly has that outdoorsy feel—think orange quilted jackets, long johns-turned-pants that can tuck into hiking boots, and chunky sweaters with leather patches—all based on old patterns and original pieces from the Mauritz Widforss catalog.

