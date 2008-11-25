H&M + Matthew Williamson

Oh H&M…You never give up. Fresh from the H&M press office: Matthew Williamson has signed on to do a high end fashion collaboration with our favorite Swedish retailer. Matthew Williamson will be joining the ranks of Karl Lagerfeld, Roberto Cavalli and most recently, Rei Kawakubo of Commes des Garcons.

Williamson will design an exclusive women’s collection that will be available at select stores April 23, 2009. That seems like a long time from now but in retail time, it’s right around the corner. The summer collaboration continues with men’s and women’s and launches mid-May at all H&M store locations world wide. I can already picture the lines of hungry fashionistas dying to get their hands on a printed piece of Brit fantasy.

Wouldn’t it be amazing if H&M turned to emerging designers for new collaborations? Can you hear the phones at Gen Art ringing?