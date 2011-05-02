H&M Magazine Shows Us The Many Personalities of Spring Style

The best thing about our beloved catch-all stores like ASOS, Zara and H&M is that they manage to offer pieces that fit the bill for just about any hot trend in a given season. It’s like a one-stop shop to indulge your guilty trend pleasures without dropping a months salary on a single purchase.

In H&M Magazines Spring 2011 issue, model Kasia Struss test drives all the different spring looks styled by Ludivine Poiblanc for photographer Josh Olins, ranging from flirty 50s pin-up girl in mixed florals and whimsical patterns to ghetto glam in bright animal prints that would make Kanye proud. So fashion chameleons rejoice H&M is totally down with your schizophrenic style.