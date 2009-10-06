H&M To Launch US Website- Dream Scenario

The ultimate retail outlet, could be coming to a computer near you. While there have certainly been rumors that H&M is jumping on the web-wagon, and launching a US e-commerce site, there are no official plans as of yet from the major retailer. Can you imagine being able to shop their Jimmy Choo collaboration from your desk instead of trying to brave the crowds?

H&M would prove to be stiff competition for some of our favorite online vendors, such as Forever21, Topshop, and especially Urban Outfitters, as the potential site could not only serve up its affordable styles, but their covetable accessories as well.

Because were impatient (and kind of obsessed) we spent some time on the Swedish version of the site, and absolutely adored the clothing, and the way the site is designed. They stye and shoot full looks, and when you glide your mouse over the look, a window opens to each item in the look, all available for purchase(shown above). The only problem: we had a hard time deciphering the Swedish prices. Does anyone know what 299:- coverts to in US dollars?