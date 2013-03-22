H&M To Launch Model-Inspired Collection Next Month

Between the news that Beyoncé—yes, Beyoncé!—is set to vamp it up as H&M’s new face, and the groundbreaking fact that the Swedish mega-retailer is releasing the names of its factories (a first for a fashion label), we kinda thought the fast-fashion brand had reached its monthly quota in terms of big announcements. Turns out, there’s another bit of info to get psyched about: H&M is launching a collection inspired by the off-duty style of four of the fashion’s top models, Joan Smalls, Daphne Groeneveld, Lindsey Wixon, and Liu Wen.

According to Vogue UK, “The New Icons” range is set to hit H&M stores in April, and includes versatile—if a bit predictable—model off-duty staples like black leather jackets, lace mini skirts and frayed denim cut-offs, combined with a heavy focus on urban streetwear accessories, such as low-heeled ankle boots, leather necklaces, wide-brimmed hats and fringed bags.

Obviously, the foursome also stars in the line’s campaign (that would be odd if they didn’t, no?).

