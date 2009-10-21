H&M Jimmy Choo Collaboration Video Launches Today, Offers Peek at What’s to Come

We know you’ve all been waiting with baited breath (or maybe it’s just us..), but either way, today brings more updates about the hotly anticipated Jimmy Choo/H&M collaboration. It goes a little something like this: Girl hails cab, girl exits cab wearing gorgeous metallic blue stilettos, girl enters party wearing same said shoes, meets up with girlfriends wearing equally delicious studded and animal print high-heeled numbers. We die. Yeah, we stole that Rachel Zoe, get over it.

This gives you a little idea about H&M‘s short intro video that they launched on their website today which gives us a closer look at the Jimmy Choo-designed goods that will be available on November 14 at approximately 200 H&M stores worldwide. The new video, which features moving footage as well as still shots contains some pretty drool-worthy footwear (as well as apparel and handbags) that we can’t wait to get our hands on…that is, if we don’t get trampled on the way there by packs of anxious teenage girls who’ve been dreaming of this moment their entire lives. Preparing for battle…now.

The still images in the video are also accompanied by prices, so we can start monitoring our bank accounts immediately. Think $149 for an oversized zebra-print clutch, $129 for red patent strappy heels with buckles, $179 for black suede booties, etc. Not only are the prices reasonable, but each pair is made from real leather according to NYMag.com. Jimmy Choo president, Tamara Mellon‘s favorite piece in the collection? A suede minidress with extra long fringe at the bottom. Sounds yummy; we can’t wait.

All images via hm.com.