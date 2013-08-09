H&M Home: See Every Piece From The Decor Collection Here

In the flurry of excitement that came with last week’s news that H&M had finally launched e-commerce, we very nearly forgot that the Swedish mega-retailer also has officially brought it’s home decor collection stateside!

Available on H&M’s website, the fall home collection features a solid mix of practical essentials (linens, curtains, pillow, dishes, shower curtains, throws) and versatile decorative accents (runners, vases, ceramic knick-knacks, candles, trays) and the price points, predictably, are fast-fashion fantastic. You can snatch up pillow covers starting at $3.95, vases for $12.95, table runners for $10, and a very Alexander Wang-esque black throw for $24.95.

There’s also a pretty hefty range to suit any aesthetic, including Baroque and Rococo styles, ethnic Native American motifs, outdoorsy botanical prints, and minimalist geometric patterns.

Click through the gallery above to see every piece from the decor collection and let us know: Do you plan on sprucing up your place with H&M’s home line?