H&M Home is Coming to The USA

Come next year, American homes can be adorned with H&M’s home category collection. As WWD reports, the affordable (but trendy!) fashion brand debuted H&M Home throughout Europe and the United Kingdom over 2009 and 2010 and will finally be arriving in the US in early 2013.

Divided into three categories for various parts of the house, the offerings are said to feature themes that bear resemblance to the latest runway fashions. The three main collections are routinely distributed each season, with additional accessories and other furnishings to be introduced by the fortnight.

Though it’s not a partnership with a mega-brand like Missoni, we’re thinking that this new direction will take off like wild fire in the States. Stay tuned to see more of the collection!