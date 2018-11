Curvy girls with tight wallets rejoice! H&M will be presenting a one-off collection in a larger range of sizes this spring: 32-54. But you may want to snag yourself an overseas pen pal though the feminine floral (and very flattering) 20-piece capsule line is available come March, H&M only ships to various European countries, including the UK.

The collection, titled Inclusive, features dresses, skirts, tops, cardigans and lingerie. Ooh La La!