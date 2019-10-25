We *Finally* Got a Look at the Full H&M x Giambattista Valli Runway Collection, and It’s Worth the Wait

Scroll To See More Images

There are some fashion collaborations you expect, and some you truly never seen coming. When a fast fashion brand teams up with a luxury brand to create a line together (featuring a member of the Kardashian/Jenner family as well), I have to wonder if I’m dreaming. If I am dreaming, it’s been a long one, because since it’s announcement in May, we’ve been waiting on the full H&M x Giambattista Valli collection. And on Thursday, we finally got to see every piece on the runway in Rome. I have to say, it’s been worth the wait. Not only is this collection incredibly beautiful, it ranges from $68 to $649 in price—so there’s a little something luxury at every price point.

The campaign for the H&M x Giambattista Valli collection has featured Kendall Jenner at the forefront. These three powerhouses teaming up is reason enough to take interest in this collaboration, but the clothes will truly seal the deal. When models walked the runway in the new collection—which officially drops November 7. Not like we’re counting down the days or anything!!—I was reminded why I got so excited about this collaboration in the first place. Pinks and reds, enough tulle to last for years and total royal vibes graced the runway. The brands even included a plus-size model, giving me hope that this collection will be—at least in part—available in extended sizes. Considering most luxury brands only go up to a size 12 at most, seeing this little glimpse of a potential extending sizing situation gives me so much hope.

Below, you’ll find some of our favorite looks from the H&M x Giambattista Valli runway collection. If these outfits don’t get you extremely excited for the upcoming launch of the line, then I truly do not know what will. Prepare to feast your eyes on these incredibly chic looks.