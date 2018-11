After tapping Gisele for their “Bohemian Deluxe” campaign earlier this month, H&M’s newest Spring/Summer 2011 ads supply us with a little yacht club prep-chic. Jourdan Dunn looks decidedly bubblier than usual while sporting everything from an adorable striped dress to high-waisted white wash jeans, and the collection appropriately titled “Romantic Preppy” is right on-trend with a bright color palette of pinks and oranges. Le Swoon!

Photos: via Fashion Gone Rogue