H&M Fights AIDS in Style

We’re pretty much obsessed with everything H&M does, so it really wasn’t hard to sell us on this year’s Fashion Against AIDS capsule collection. This season’s selections include a slew of smart slogan T-shirts, awesome printed onesies, and sporty zip jackets perfect for Spring, and since all pieces are explicitly unisex, styling options are virtually limitless. “It felt really liberating to think of the cut, the shape and the fabric first before thinking of what gender it should be for, notes Ann-Sofie Johansson, Head of Design at H&M. And perhaps best of all, prices for these pieces start at just $10 so you can give back without breaking the bank.

Now in its fourth year, H&M’s Fashion Against AIDS campaign has already raised over 41 Million Swedish Krona for parent organization Designers Against AIDS as well as other international HIV/AIDS related causes. Life is beautiful, so keep it that way and be safe, both for yourself and your partner,” says Ninette Murk, founder and creative director of DAA. “HIV concerns us all. If youre old enough and wise enough to make love, youre also old and wise enough to take care.” The collection is available in H&Ms Divided department starting April 26th and 25% of sales will be donated to youth HIV/AIDS projects around the world.