H&M Fall 2010 Lookbook – Runway For Less?

As we’ve come to expect, H&M once again delivers for the masses with the best of Fall 2010 runway inspirations. Neutral layering pieces a l Chlo? Check. Edgy black and bold red from Ann Demeulemeester? Check. Unique prints reminiscent of Dries Van Noten? Check.

With fast fashion it’s all about the trends you’ve been dying to wear since they hit the catwalks. “Its about being well dressed and comfortable too. Our customers like to mix and match the new with their old favorites to reinforce their own personal style, says H&Ms head of design Ann-Sofie Johansson. They’ll have a lot to work with once the first chill hits.

Check out the full Fall 2010 lookbook above and let us know what’s on your wish list. Can anyone say shearling coat?

Related:

Zadig & Voltaire Fall Preview: Paris Chic!

Sneak Preview – Topshop Fall 2010 Lookbook