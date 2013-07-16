Links To Click: Tyra Banks Invests in Shopping Site, H&M E-Commerce Delayed Again, More

Take a little midday break to see what made our reading list today!

1. Harvard Business School Grad and smize expert Tyra Banks has invested in The Hunt, an online resource that helps shoppers buy products they see on social media. [Huffpost Style].

2. Last month’s Gucci Chime for Change concert raised $3.9 million! Not bad. [WWD]

3. Check out the style set’s creative take on Bastille Day from Saturday’s inaugural Parisian Ball held at Governors Island. [The Cut]

4. Apparently, putting down our smartphones and tablets is the secret to losing those 10 pesky pounds for good. [Beauty High]

5. H&M’s e-commerce launch is delayed once again. Sigh. [SheFinds]

6. A woman goes on 31 dates in 31 days, meets her husband and writes a book about it. [ Huffpost Live

7. Blueberry facials for dogs do exist, and so do these other nine extravagant ways to pamper your pooch. [ The Vivant

8. Josh Duhamel surprised the audience on ‘LIVE With Kelly and Michael’ by announcing the gender of his soon-to-be-born child with wife Fergie . [ People

Larry David“. [ 9. Watch this clip to see why before comparing himself to God, Kanye West modestly referred to himself as the “black“. [ Spin

10. Impress your friends and improve your skin by getting to know these two beauty brands that are bound for greatness. [ Daily Makeover

