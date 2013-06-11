H&M’s Next Designer Collaboration: Isabel Marant



Following in the footsteps of major design houses like Maison Martin Margiela, Roberto Cavalli, and Stella McCartney, retail powerhouse H&M has announced that its next designer collaboration will be with beloved French designer (and undisputed queen of slouchy-cool) Isabel Marant.

H&M announced the collaboration this morning via a press release, sharing that the “Isabel Marant Pour H&M” collection will hit selected stores and online this November. You read that correctly: online shopping at H&M! The Swedish retailer has been teasing the world with a potential e-commerce site for years, and now it seems that they will finally offer their wares on the world wide web! Also, for the first time, the designer partnership will include menswear.

“I was very proud that H&M approached me to do this collaboration. I really tried to do the essence of my style, and my style is about combining different ideas,” Marant says of the partnership. “It’s an ideal wardrobe that you can do a lot with. I aim at creating something real, that women want to wear in their everyday lives, with a certain carelessness, which I think is very Parisian: you dress up, but do not pay too much attention and still look sexy.”

There are no images yet of the pieces contained in the line, but the big question on everyone’s mind, of course, is whether Marant’s insanely popular sneaker wedges will make their way onto H&M’s shelves.

Check out a trés Parisian video of Marant talking about her choice to collaborate with the brand below!

