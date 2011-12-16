H&M Daily Mirror Winner: Juley Le of Swank Heights

Southern fashionista and NOLA fan Juley Le not only lives in the Big Easy, she embraces it as her style mantra. “Bold stripes + vintage boots are my two main winter must-haves,” she tells us. “Add a thick red knit scarf and a cup of hot drinking chocolate from my neighborhood dessert spot, and I’m all set for a relaxing night with my family!”

While she spends her day detailing her latest looks and fun shopping finds on her blog, swankheights.net, her closet seems to demonstrate that she’s just as calm and carefree as the city she chronicles. Two-tone basics seem come to life with the help of a cool hat, bright scarf and contrasting clutch.

Want to copy Juley’s look? Just hit your local H&M and try these items on for size:

Straight-cut jersey top with button placket and 3/4-length sleeves: $12.95

Conscious Collection. Straight-cut lyocell pants with a low gusset and tapered legs: $34.95

Rectangular scarf in airy fabric with a printed pattern: (check stores for pricing info)

Mobile phone case: $3.95

*For more great holiday looks and inspirations, check out www.hm.com.